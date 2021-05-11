Comparing Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Salisbury Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.49 $11.14 million $3.93 11.74

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Investors Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp 22.35% 10.19% 0.99%

Risk and Volatility

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services. It also provides consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans comprising real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. In addition, the company offers financial planning and investment advice services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

