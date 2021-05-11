Compass Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $448.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.16. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

