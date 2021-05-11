Compass, Inc.’s (NYSE:COMP) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 11th

Compass’ (NYSE:COMP) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Compass’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

COMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

