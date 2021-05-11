COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of CMPS opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.