Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNCE. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

CNCE opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

