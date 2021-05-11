Consolidated Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,239.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 3,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

