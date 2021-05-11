Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CNST stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 414,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,965. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $982.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

CNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

