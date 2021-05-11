Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 1,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

