Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

