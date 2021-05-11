ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.09

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 15861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.72 million.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

