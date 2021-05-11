Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $142,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

