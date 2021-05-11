Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 229,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 3,789.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SkyWest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 32.9% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 81,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

