CorePoint Lodging Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,350 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 957 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

