Cormark Analysts Give Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) a C$2.30 Price Target

Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CVE:GRN opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

