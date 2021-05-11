Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Drive Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.94.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

