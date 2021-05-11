Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

