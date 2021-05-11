Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Corning has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 226.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

