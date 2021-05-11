Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Corteva traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 40807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 67,076 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

