Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Earnings Results

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CRTX traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.
CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
