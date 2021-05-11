Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Earnings Results

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRTX traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

