CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CorVel by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $106,750.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15. Insiders sold a total of 130,537 shares of company stock worth $14,168,516 in the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

