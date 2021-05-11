Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

NYSE CMRE opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.