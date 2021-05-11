Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Costamare by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

