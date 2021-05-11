Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $165.33. 427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.53 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

