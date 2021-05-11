Costello Asset Management INC Sells 2,562 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

