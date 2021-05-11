COVA Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, COVA has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $1.51 million and $240,728.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00082544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00060036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00106667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.31 or 0.00772713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.52 or 0.08811537 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

