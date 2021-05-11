Cowen Trims CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Target Price to $70.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $88.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $967.19 million, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. CEVA has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 178.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.