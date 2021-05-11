Cowen Trims Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Target Price to $72.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price cut by Cowen from $91.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

