CPUchain (CPU) Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, CPUchain has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. CPUchain has a market cap of $95,015.97 and $538.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 48,307,700 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars.

