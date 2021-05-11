Craig Hallum Increases Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $70.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Scientific Games stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

