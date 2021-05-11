Craig Hallum Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.07.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.