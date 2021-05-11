Credit Suisse Group Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

