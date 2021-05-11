Credit Suisse Group Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $53.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,908. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

