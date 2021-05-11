Credit Suisse Group Raises PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $15.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 13,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $314.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

