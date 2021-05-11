Critical Analysis: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) vs. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.97 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -71.83 Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 3.08 $58.32 million $2.03 13.83

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Republic First Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Pacific Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Central Pacific Financial has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp -1.09% 0.83% 0.06% Central Pacific Financial 15.44% 7.31% 0.62%

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Republic First Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of February 24, 2021, it operated 31 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management and electronic banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 31 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

