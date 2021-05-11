Critical Comparison: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings for Meta Financial Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $75.13, indicating a potential downside of 15.63%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 19.66% 10.41% 1.29% Pinnacle Financial Partners 22.43% 6.88% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.99 $104.72 million $2.43 20.29 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 5.08 $400.88 million $5.37 16.58

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Meta Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products. It also provides student loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity and home improvement loans, and agricultural loans for the purchase of farmland, livestock, farm machinery and equipment, seed, fertilizer, and other farm-related products, as well as tax services, including taxpayer advance and electronic return originator advance loans. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates ten full-service branch and 14 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

