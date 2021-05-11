CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $335,645.67 and approximately $336.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,041,102 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

