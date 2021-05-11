CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

