CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55.

