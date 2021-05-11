Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

CTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.