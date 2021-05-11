cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $8,615.99

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $8,615.99 or 0.15176514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $86.16 million and $66,431.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00085925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.00791953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.32 or 0.09271002 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

