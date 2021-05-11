CVCoin (CVN) Market Cap Reaches $10.36 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. CVCoin has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $40,183.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.00871331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01203193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00719515 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.