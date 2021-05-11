CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.13. 283,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

