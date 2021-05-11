CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $87,725,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

