CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 7,502 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $632,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Mosaic by 26.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 1,600.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Mosaic by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

