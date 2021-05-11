CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $43.15 and a 12-month high of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.