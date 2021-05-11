CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

