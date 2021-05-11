CWM Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after buying an additional 4,588,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $4,838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.30.

TTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

