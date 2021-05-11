CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

