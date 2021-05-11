CWM Advisors LLC Invests $815,000 in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

