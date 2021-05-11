Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 67,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,045 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

